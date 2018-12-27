Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Scouts Embarks on Vigorous Recruitment in Prisons

Scouts students performing mock competitions at Nabugabo in Masaka district, the Association is to massively initiate prisoners . Ezekiel Ssekweyama

In short
According to Ajilong, they found out they need to undertake rehabilitation of inmates as well as restoring their hope of living better lives after prisons.

 

