Scrapping PLE Tops Proposals Submitted to Education Review Commission

Information obtained by our reporter indicates that many written views and proposals have pointed to the removal of PLE. Dr. Denis Mugimba, the Ministry of Education spokesperson, confirms the development noting that many people question the relevancy of this national examination.
Scrapping PLE Tops Proposals Submitted to Education Review Commission23 Feb 2022, 18:21 Comments 270 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
