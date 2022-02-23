Christopher Kisekka
Scrapping PLE Tops Proposals Submitted to Education Review Commission

23 Feb 2022, 18:21 Comments 270 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Information obtained by our reporter indicates that many written views and proposals have pointed to the removal of PLE. Dr. Denis Mugimba, the Ministry of Education spokesperson, confirms the development noting that many people question the relevancy of this national examination.

 

