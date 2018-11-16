Emmanuel Okello
16:36

Search for Bodies of Lake Albert Attack Victims Starts

16 Nov 2018, 14:25 Comments 169 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Analysis

In short
Five people were killed and two others critically injured in an attack by suspected Lendu militiamen, who allegedly cut them into pieces and dumped their bodies in the lake. But bodies of four of the five victims of the attack are still missing.

 

Tagged with: fishermen drc militia lake albert

