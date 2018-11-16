Search for Bodies of Lake Albert Attack Victims Starts

In short
Five people were killed and two others critically injured in an attack by suspected Lendu militiamen, who allegedly cut them into pieces and dumped their bodies in the lake. But bodies of four of the five victims of the attack are still missing.
Search for Bodies of Lake Albert Attack Victims Starts16 Nov 2018, 14:25 Comments 169 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Analysis
