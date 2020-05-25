In short
The group had gone fishing in the deeper waters of the lake when pirates stormed the area from neighbouring Tanzania and hacked them. They looted their properties including a boat engine, three floating jackets, a jerry can of petrol, and fish before they sailed off on a speed boat.
Search for Kyotera Fisherman's Body Intensifies
