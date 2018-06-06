Search for Missing Lorry at Karuma Bridge Enters Day Two

In short
The truck registration number UAS 994 Y went into the gushing picturesque water falls shortly after its 25-year-old driver Solomon Ocen lost control. It went down the drain with Oscar Opuda, a trader in Bweyale Township in Kiryandongo Sub County.
Search for Missing Lorry at Karuma Bridge Enters Day Two6 Jun 2018, 22:52 Comments 96 Views Gulu, Uganda Crime Northern Security Updates
