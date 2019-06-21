Wambuzi Reacheal
12:55

Search for UPDF Officer's Body Intensifies

21 Jun 2019, 12:49 Comments 94 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Misc Report
The UPDF Jinja zone spokesperson, George Musinguzi, file photo.

The UPDF Jinja zone spokesperson, George Musinguzi, file photo.

In short
The Jinja Zone UPDF spokesperson, George Musinguzi says that they are conducting both day and night search for the body of their colleague. The main search area is around the Owen falls dam which has been cordoned off and restricted from fishermen, tourists, and other water users.

 

Tagged with: area boat body bridge call camp colleague commander crime dam deceased diver fisherman interview junior people result rocky spokesman stomach team telephone tourist tower zone
Mentioned: George Musinguzi Jinja Jonan Katusiime Peter Ouma UPDF

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.