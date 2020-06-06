Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Seasonal Winds Intensify Flooding on Landing Sites in Kalungu

The Compound of Kamuwunga government Primary School in Kalungu district that is flooded

Ronald Ssemanda, the Chairperson of Kamuwunga Landing Site in Lukaya Town Council in Kalungu district says the situation has been worsened by strong seasonal winds that are splashing water far beyond the 200 meters of the buffer zones.

 

