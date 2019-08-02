SEATINI Petitions Court over Public Private Partnership Law

In short
Projects being implemented under the PPP Act 2015 include Kampala – Entebbe Express Way, Bujagali Power Station, Kampala Solid Waste Management Project, Nakawa – Naguru Housing Project and the Uganda People’s Defense Force Housing Accommodation amongst others.
SEATINI Petitions Court over Public Private Partnership Law2 Aug 2019, 19:17 Comments 152 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Business and finance Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: Jane Nalunga Country Director SEATINI Uganda Legal Gaps in PPP Act irk SEATINI SEATINI The Southern and Eastern Africa Trade Information and Negotiation Institute SEATINI
Mentioned: SEATINI
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.