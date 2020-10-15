Sebaggala Defies EC Guidelines to Hold Procession

The incumbent Kawempe North Member of Parliament Latif Sebaggala defied Electoral Commission guidelines and held a procession. Sebaggala was escorted by over 100 people travelling in vehicles and motorcycles. Others were skating.





He set off from his office in Kyebando with over five cars led by a music truck, snaking through the areas of Kisaasi to Ntinda. However, security intercepted the motorcade, about 50 meters towards the Electoral Commission offices. Only five of hhis suupporters were allowed through the roadblock, to the nomination centre.





He was successfully nominated, after which he still made a drive around Kyebando to Kalerwe, Kubbiri and Bwaise before returning to his office where he addressed this supporters.





URN followed Sebaggala and brings you the event in photos.

