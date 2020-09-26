Ashraf Kasirye
Sebaggala to be Buried on October 4-Family

26 Sep 2020
Haj Muhammad Ssebaggala (L) and other mourners during a Dua for the late Sseabggala at Kisasi

The cause of this new arrangement according to the deceased’s young brother, Haj. Muhammad Ssebaggala, they have to wait for 14 of the deceased’s children to return from abroad to be able to attend their father’s burial ceremony.

 

