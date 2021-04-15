Pamela Mawanda
19:34

Second COVID-19 Wave Begins in Uganda -Scientists Top story

15 Apr 2021, 19:32 Comments 288 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
COVID-19 Virus Courtesy Photo

COVID-19 Virus

In short
According to scientists, the increase in COVID-19 cases that the country has been reporting is the beginning of the country's second wave of the disease. They say as part of this wave, they expect the number of reported cases to double those reported during the first wave

 

Tagged with: Increase in COVID-19 Cases Uganda at the Beginning of the Second COVID-19  Wave

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.