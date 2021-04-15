In short
According to scientists, the increase in COVID-19 cases that the country has been reporting is the beginning of the country's second wave of the disease. They say as part of this wave, they expect the number of reported cases to double those reported during the first wave
Second COVID-19 Wave Begins in Uganda -Scientists Top story15 Apr 2021, 19:32 Comments 288 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
