Second Ebola Vaccine to Complement Ring Vaccination Gets Green Light

In short
This vaccine, which is given as a 2-dose course, 56 days apart, will be provided under approved protocols to targeted at-risk populations in areas that do not have active Ebola transmission as an additional tool to extend protection against the virus.
Second Ebola Vaccine to Complement Ring Vaccination Gets Green Light24 Sep 2019, 07:36 Comments 265 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Health Updates
