Second Hoima City Teacher Wanted over Defiling a Primary School Kid

In short
The suspect has only been identified as Leonard, a teacher at Yana Primary School in Hoima East division, Hoima city while the girl is also a pupil of the same school.
Second Hoima City Teacher Wanted over Defiling a Primary School Kid3 Feb 2022, 13:04 Comments 52 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
Sign post of Yana Primary school where the teacher had been employed to teach. The teacher is currently on the run after defiling a 14 year old.
In short
Tagged with: defilement girl teacher
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.