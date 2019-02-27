Christopher Kisekka & Dear Jeanne
Second Kirumira Murder Suspect Charged, Remanded

27 Feb 2019, 19:25 Comments 91 Views Wakiso, Uganda Court Crime Analysis
Hamuza Mwebe and Abubakar Kalungi, the key suspects in the murder of Muhammad Kirumira. Godfrey Mayengo

Prosecution alleges that Mwebe, Kalungi and others still at large shot and killed Kirumira and his friend Resty Nalinnya Mbabazi in Bulenga, along the Kampala Mityana highway on Saturday, September 8, 2018.

 

