Second Kirumira Murder Suspect Charged, Remanded

In short
Prosecution alleges that Mwebe, Kalungi and others still at large shot and killed Kirumira and his friend Resty Nalinnya Mbabazi in Bulenga, along the Kampala Mityana highway on Saturday, September 8, 2018.
Second Kirumira Murder Suspect Charged, Remanded27 Feb 2019, 19:25 Comments 91 Views Wakiso, Uganda Court Crime Analysis
Hamuza Mwebe and Abubakar Kalungi, the key suspects in the murder of Muhammad Kirumira. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.