Second Nomination Centre Reduces Congestion in Mukono

Previously, the district was conducting nominations at the district Electoral Commission offices. However, another office has now been established at Nakifuma sub-county headquarters. The main centre is now handling candidates from Mukono South, North, Aspirants for the District leadership position, and the municipality whereas the new centre is handling candidates from Nakifuma County.
Second Nomination Centre Reduces Congestion in Mukono22 Sep 2020, 18:08 Comments 104 Views Mukono, Uganda Local government 2021 Elections Election Gallery Editorial
