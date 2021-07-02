Kato Joseph
15:57

Second Suspect in Gen Katumba Assassination Attempt Shot Dead

2 Jul 2021, 15:51 Comments 157 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Security exhibiting guns recovered from Juma Seiko's home

Security exhibiting guns recovered from Juma Seiko's home

In short
Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Paul Lokech, who is the overall supervisor of the investigating team, said Mustafa Kawawa Ramadan alias Amin was killed while attempting to flee from security personnel that were retrieving killer guns from the home of one Juma Seiko in Kanyogoga village, Bukasa parish, in Makindye division.

 

Tagged with: Maj Gen Paul Lokech, Gen Edward Katumba Wam

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.