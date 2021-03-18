Second Suspect in Murder of Bushenyi Radio Presenter Arrested

In short
Martial Tumusiime, the Bushenyi Greater Police spokesperson says Kansiime has been on the run since last month when Mandela was killed. Tumusiime says that the suspect was arrested on Thursday from his hideout in Omukatafari, Kizinda.
Second Suspect in Murder of Bushenyi Radio Presenter Arrested18 Mar 2021, 18:18 Comments 176 Views Bushenyi, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.