Second Wave of Floods Ruins Two Villages in Kasese

In short
The two villages of Kanyaruboga and Bulembia in Kilembe have been ruined with buildings carried away by floods. The land is now filled with heavy boulders.
Second Wave of Floods Ruins Two Villages in Kasese10 May 2020, 23:37 Comments 132 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Misc Updates
A fuel truck that has been delivering fuel to locals in the mountanious areas was struck down by heavy waters
In short
Tagged with: kasese floods kilembe mines hosipital
Mentioned: kilembe mines hospital
