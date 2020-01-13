Secretary Sues Equal Opportunities Commission for Unfair Dismissal

In short
Kasamba joined the commission in January 2017 from Kasese District Local Government on a three-year contract, which would have ended this month. However, he says, the commission, which is constitutionally mandated to eliminate discrimination and inequalities against any individual or group of persons in Uganda, was run along tribal lines, an approach which made the working environment toxic and unbearable.
Secretary Sues Equal Opportunities Commission for Unfair Dismissal13 Jan 2020, 18:26 Comments 126 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Court Report
In short
