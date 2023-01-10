Section 25 of Computer Misuse Act Null and Void -Constitutional Court Declares

In short
"I find that the impugned section is unjustifiable as it curtains the freedom of speech in a free and democratic society. Secondly, section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act No.2 of 2011 does not specify what conduct constitutes offensive communication. To that extent, it does not afford sufficient guidance for legal debate," ruled Justice Kakuru.
Section 25 of Computer Misuse Act Null and Void -Constitutional Court Declares10 Jan 2023
