Kato Joseph
19:35

Security Abductees Face Terrorism Charges -Intelligence Director Brig Damulira

15 Feb 2021, 19:18 Comments 138 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
L-R Brig Chris Damulira and AIGP Abbas Byakagaba

L-R Brig Chris Damulira and AIGP Abbas Byakagaba

In short
Damulira, who was addressing the media on Monday at police headquarters, said many of the suspects who are still in the hands of security agencies engaged in terrorism related activities disputing President Yoweri Museveni’s victory.

 

Tagged with: Brig Chris Damulira. AIGP Abbas Bya

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.