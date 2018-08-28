Unwanted Witness Cautions Security on Internet Freedom

In short
In a statement posted on its website, Unwanted Witness Uganda expressed its displeasure towards the repetitive threats being issued by different security agencies targeting dissenting opinions on the internet following the arrest of Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi and 33 other people in connection to the Arua municipality MP by-elections.
Unwanted Witness Cautions Security on Internet Freedom28 Aug 2018
In short
