Kato Joseph
15:21

Security Agencies Identify 2000 Spots for Upcountry CCTV Installations

13 Jan 2020, 15:19 Comments 147 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Security Misc Updates
President Museveni and security chiefs at National CCTV Command Centre

President Museveni and security chiefs at National CCTV Command Centre

In short
Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga says that a team has since come up with the spots that will be covered by the second phase of CCTV installations, covering 144 municipalities among others Masaka, Kabale, Mityana, Mubende, Mbale and Hoima, as well as town councils and border points such as Katuna, Malaba, Nimule and Elegu.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.