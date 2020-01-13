In short
Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga says that a team has since come up with the spots that will be covered by the second phase of CCTV installations, covering 144 municipalities among others Masaka, Kabale, Mityana, Mubende, Mbale and Hoima, as well as town councils and border points such as Katuna, Malaba, Nimule and Elegu.
Security Agencies Identify 2000 Spots for Upcountry CCTV Installations
