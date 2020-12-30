Security Agencies to Continue Hunting for Suspected Criminals

In short
There have been increased cases of alleged abductions of opposition members especially in Entebbe and other parts of the country.
Security Agencies to Continue Hunting for Suspected Criminals30 Dec 2020, 18:43 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Security Updates
Colonel Okei Rukogota, the head of Joint Intelligence Committee at CMI addressing Muslim Tabliqhis in Masaka, these are negotiating for release of their leaders in jail
In short
Tagged with: Intelligence Security and suspects UPDF elections 2021 kidnaps and abductions security treachery
Mentioned: UPDF chieftaincy of military intelligence (cmi)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.