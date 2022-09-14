Mugisha James
Security Apprehends Driver, Conductor Linked to Northern Bypass Taxi Robberies

14 Sep 2022, 17:13 Comments 86 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
The taxi that was impounded, being used by thugs

The dou was picked up in a joint security operation following a robbery attack on Hadijah Nasejje, a resident of Kireka in Kira Municipality in Wakiso district on July 01, 2022. Nasejje was robbed in broad daylight along the Northern bypass while heading to work in Kisasi.

 

