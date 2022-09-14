In short
The dou was picked up in a joint security operation following a robbery attack on Hadijah Nasejje, a resident of Kireka in Kira Municipality in Wakiso district on July 01, 2022. Nasejje was robbed in broad daylight along the Northern bypass while heading to work in Kisasi.
Security Apprehends Driver, Conductor Linked to Northern Bypass Taxi Robberies
Mentioned: Busega, Namungoona, Bwaise, Kalerwe, and Kyebando, up to Namboole Kireka in Kira Municipality in zaana at Entebbe
