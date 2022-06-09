In short
The group led by Anthony Akol, the Kilak North Legislator and Chairperson Acholi Parliamentary Group-APG had intended to visit areas in Apaa that were reportedly attacked early this week by unknown men suspected to be from Adjumani district.
Security Blocks Acholi MPs From Accessing Disputed Apaa Land
Acholi Parliamentary Group Chairperson and Kilak North legislator Anthiny Akol speaks to one of the Police Officer at a check point on the Disputed Apaa land.
