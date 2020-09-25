In short
However, several Muslims who had gone to attend their first post lockdown Juma prayer at Uganda Muslim Supreme Council mosque- old Kampala have been challenged by security at the national mosque who had orders to allow in only 70. congregants and ask the rest to go back home.
Security Blocks Prayer-Hungry Muslims At Old Kampala Mosque
25 Sep 2020
