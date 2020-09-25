Ashraf Kasirye
Security Blocks Prayer-Hungry Muslims At Old Kampala Mosque

Muslims remained gathered at the UMSC gate as the prayers went on inside--

However, several Muslims who had gone to attend their first post lockdown Juma prayer at Uganda Muslim Supreme Council mosque- old Kampala have been challenged by security at the national mosque who had orders to allow in only 70. congregants and ask the rest to go back home.

 

