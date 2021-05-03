Hafitha Issa
17:18

Security Brutality Against Journalists, Fake News Shape Discussion on Press Freedom Day

3 May 2021, 17:14 Comments 284 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Report
Journalists covering Celebrations of World Press Freedom Day 2021 at the ICT Hub in Nakawa

Journalists covering Celebrations of World Press Freedom Day 2021 at the ICT Hub in Nakawa

In short
The Ag. Chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission-UHRC Dr. Katebalirwe Amooti Wa Irumba, said that the status of press freedom in the country has generally improved but noted that during the 2021 electoral period and the COVID 19 lockdown, press freedom was challenged.

 

Tagged with: World Press Freedom Day 2021

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.