Security Brutality Against Journalists, Fake News Shape Discussion on Press Freedom Day

In short
The Ag. Chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission-UHRC Dr. Katebalirwe Amooti Wa Irumba, said that the status of press freedom in the country has generally improved but noted that during the 2021 electoral period and the COVID 19 lockdown, press freedom was challenged.
Security Brutality Against Journalists, Fake News Shape Discussion on Press Freedom Day3 May 2021, 17:14 Comments 284 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Report
In short
Tagged with: World Press Freedom Day 2021
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.