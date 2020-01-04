Security Budget to Reduce By UGX 700b in 2020/21 Financial Year

In short
According to National Budget Framework Paper detailing government planned expenditure for next year, security will receive Shs 2.9trillion, down from Shs 3.6tn it received in the current year
Security Budget to Reduce By UGX 700b in 2020/21 Financial Year4 Jan 2020, 09:37 Comments 212 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Security Report
UPDF soldiers being trained in casualty care supported by the US Government. Photo by US Embassy in Uganda
