Security Cautioned Against Aiding Illegal Activities on Lake Albert

The Ugandan border with the Democratic Republic of Congo was closed in March, as part of a lockdown occasioned by the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Subsequently, the government heavily deployed teams comprising Uganda Peoples Defense Forces-UPDF and Uganda Police Force to guard the closed Border along the shores of Lake Albert.
Security Cautioned Against Aiding Illegal Activities on Lake Albert22 Jun 2020, 07:49 Comments 271 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
Major General Okiding, the Commander UPDF Masindi Field Artillery Division in an interview with URN.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
