Okello Emmanuel
07:51

Security Cautioned Against Aiding Illegal Activities on Lake Albert

22 Jun 2020, 07:49 Comments 271 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
Major General Okiding, the Commander UPDF Masindi Field Artillery Division in an interview with URN.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

Major General Okiding, the Commander UPDF Masindi Field Artillery Division in an interview with URN.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short
The Ugandan border with the Democratic Republic of Congo was closed in March, as part of a lockdown occasioned by the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Subsequently, the government heavily deployed teams comprising Uganda Peoples Defense Forces-UPDF and Uganda Police Force to guard the closed Border along the shores of Lake Albert.

 

Tagged with: Congolese Nationals Lake Albert Residents Security

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.