Security Cautions Border Residents In The Albertine To Be More Vigilant

According to security, the Albertine region that is at the porous border with the DR Congo is at greater risk since the DR Congo hosts ADF militants who are a threat to Uganda yet there are always cross-border movements between residents in the Albertine and those from the DRC, a thing security operatives say might led to infiltration of wrong elements.
Security Cautions Border Residents In The Albertine To Be More Vigilant20 Nov 2021, 16:39 Comments 293 Views Hoima, Uganda Security Updates
Congolese refugees fleeing clashes in DRC arriving at Sebigoro reception Center in Kikuube district through the Lake Albert waters in 2019.Security has cautioned border residents to be vigilant.Photo by Emmanuel.
