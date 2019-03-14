In short
The new regulations were issued by Abraham Tukundane, the Kalungu District Police Commander at a public security meeting convened in Lukaya Town Council.
According to the regulations, all bars and night club will start operating at between 4 pm and closes 2 am.
In addition, sports betting shops have also strictly been allowed to operate between 03pm and 10pm.
Security Committee Issues Guidelines for Operations of Bars, Lodges in Kalungu
