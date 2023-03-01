Brian Luwaga
Security Committee Stops Police from Opening Cases of Trespass Against Tenants Without LC Letter

1 Mar 2023 Luweero, Uganda

In short
Kibirango says that some landlords drag tenants to the Police on charges of criminal trespass so as to intimidate them to vacate their newly acquired land despite the fact that they have occupied it for years. Kibirango adds that other landlords hire people who cut the crops of tenants to force them off the land.

 

