Abas Katende, a nursing officer at Kyazanga Health Centre IV, says some mob members dropped the suspect from Kyazanga trading center after foiling his attack on residents in the area. He claimed that the suspect who is still in a coma was in bad shape when he arrived at the facility.
Security Cordons off Kyazanga Health Center Following Admission of Suspected Gang Member Top story31 Aug 2021, 19:54 Comments 167 Views Kyazanga, Lwengo, Uganda Crime Security Updates
Armed Anti-riot Police Officer keeping guard at the Entrance of Kyazanga Health Centre Ward where Joseph Ssenyonjo, the suspect is admitted
