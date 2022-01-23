Security Cordons off Ngora Cathedral, Arrests 50 People

In short
Rev. Okunya was elected by the House of Bishops as the second bishop of Kumi Diocese in November 2019 but his planned consecration and enthronement scheduled for December was cancelled. He was subsequently banned from taking part in any future contests for the bishop’s seat after he was accused of altering his date of birth.
Security Cordons off Ngora Cathedral, Arrests 50 People23 Jan 2022, 08:42 Comments 190 Views Ngora, Uganda Religion Security Updates
