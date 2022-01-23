Edward Eninu
Security Cordons off Ngora Cathedral, Arrests 50 People

23 Jan 2022, 08:42 Comments 190 Views Ngora, Uganda Religion Security Updates
Police Officer pushing some christian protesters to their patrol car at St. Phillips Cathedral.

Rev. Okunya was elected by the House of Bishops as the second bishop of Kumi Diocese in November 2019 but his planned consecration and enthronement scheduled for December was cancelled. He was subsequently banned from taking part in any future contests for the bishop’s seat after he was accused of altering his date of birth.

 

