Joan Akello
06:23

Security Council Ordered UCC to Shutdown Internet on Eve of Presidential Election

21 Feb 2021, 06:21 Comments 203 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Security 2021 Elections Report
Security Minister directs UCC on internet shutdown

Security Minister directs UCC on internet shutdown

In short
Now, in her response, Sewankambo says that the National Security Council-NSC directed UCC to suspend internet, bulk messaging and mobile money services temporarily.


She says that on 13th January 2021, Gen. Elly Tumwine, the Minister of Security wrote a letter to UCC regarding the council's decision.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.