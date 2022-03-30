No Man’s Land at Bunagana Border Declared No-Go Zone for Civilians

In short
The declaration was made amidst heavy fighting between M23 rebels and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) that started in the hills of Murujinga and Mukiharo-Bunagana, three kilometres to the main Uganda-DRC border in the wee hours of Monday.
No Man’s Land at Bunagana Border Declared No-Go Zone for Civilians30 Mar 2022, 07:32 Comments 120 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Security Updates
