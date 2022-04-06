Security Deploys Heavily In Omoro Ahead of Arrival of Oulanyah’s Body

In short
Omoro Resident District Commissioner, Andrew Onyuk told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that they are not taking chances with security and have deployed a joint force comprising personnel from the Uganda Police Force and Uganda People's Defense Forces-UPDF.
Security Deploys Heavily In Omoro Ahead of Arrival of Oulanyah’s Body6 Apr 2022, 15:30 Comments 66 Views Omoro, Uganda Northern Human rights Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Lalogi Subcounty, security beefed up
Mentioned: Parliament of Uganda
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.