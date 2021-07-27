Security Destroys Four Acres of Marijuana in Soroti

In short
Anthony Oyuru, the Oculoi sub-county LC V councilor says that many youths in the area are now addicted to smoking marijuana, which has fueled crime. Oyuru says the police in Oculoi are overwhelmed with cases of assault as drunken youth fight over every small disagreement.
Security Destroys Four Acres of Marijuana in Soroti27 Jul 2021, 07:38 Comments 94 Views Soroti, Uganda Health Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Alcohol and drug abuse in Uganda Gov't acknowledges marijuana growing oculoi sub county use of narcotics in uganda
Mentioned: Soroti District
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.