Security Destroys Four Acres of Marijuana in Soroti

27 Jul 2021, 07:38 Comments 94 Views Soroti, Uganda Health Security Updates
Truck of Marijuana parked at Soroti RDC office.

Anthony Oyuru, the Oculoi sub-county LC V councilor says that many youths in the area are now addicted to smoking marijuana, which has fueled crime. Oyuru says the police in Oculoi are overwhelmed with cases of assault as drunken youth fight over every small disagreement.

 

Mentioned: Soroti District

