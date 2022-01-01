Security Disperses Revelers from Hangouts in Gulu City

In short
Security personnel comprising of the Police and UPDF soldiers on foot began their operations to disperse the revelers as early as 9 pm. By 11 pm, major hangouts and social gatherings like 4U Bar and Restaurant, Password, KSP, Acholi Inn, and Bjs, among others were ordered to close as revelers left in disappointment.
Security Disperses Revelers from Hangouts in Gulu City1 Jan 2022
Security deployed at the main street in Gulu City dueing the crossover -Photo by Jesse Johnson James
