Jesse Johnson James
10:12

Security Disperses Revelers from Hangouts in Gulu City

1 Jan 2022, 10:03 Comments 150 Views Gulu, Uganda Security Human rights Northern Report
Security deployed at the main street in Gulu City dueing the crossover -Photo by Jesse Johnson James

In short
Security personnel comprising of the Police and UPDF soldiers on foot began their operations to disperse the revelers as early as 9 pm. By 11 pm, major hangouts and social gatherings like 4U Bar and Restaurant, Password, KSP, Acholi Inn, and Bjs, among others were ordered to close as revelers left in disappointment.

 

