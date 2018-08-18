Security Foils Free-Kyagulanyi Protest in Makindye

In short
The protesters converged at the office of Makindye West MP Allan Sewanyana by 2; 00 pm ahead of the planned march to Makindye military barracks. But two pickup trucks filled with anti-riot police personnel parked at the entrance not allowing anyone to move out.
Security Foils Free-Kyagulanyi Protest in Makindye18 Aug 2018, 19:42 Comments 403 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: robert kyagulanyi ssentamu barracks right police activist solidarity people authorization
Mentioned: uganda police police spokesperson emilian kayima
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.