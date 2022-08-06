Godfrey Eyoku
Security Forces Defend Arrest of Reformed Cattle Rustlers in Karamoja

6 Aug 2022, 16:46 Comments 82 Views Karamoja, Uganda Crime Security Report
Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe the 3rd division commander during an interview with URN at UPDF 3rd division offices

Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe, the UPDF 3rd Division Commander said that some suspects who pretend to surrender guns peacefully have got a big following of raiders and setting them free becomes a mockery to the security forces. He says that several raiders who surrendered guns to the security forces have been re-arrested with more guns despite possessing amnesty certificates.

 

Tagged with: Suspected Cattle Rustlers local leaders security forces in karamoja voluntarily handover of illegal guns
Mentioned: Joint Security Forces ministry of karamoja affairs

