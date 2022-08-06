In short
Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe, the UPDF 3rd Division Commander said that some suspects who pretend to surrender guns peacefully have got a big following of raiders and setting them free becomes a mockery to the security forces. He says that several raiders who surrendered guns to the security forces have been re-arrested with more guns despite possessing amnesty certificates.
Security Forces Defend Arrest of Reformed Cattle Rustlers in Karamoja
6 Aug 2022
Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe the 3rd division commander during an interview with URN at UPDF 3rd division offices
