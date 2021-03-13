Basaija Idd
Security Forces Impound Illegal Fishing Gear on Lake Edward

13 Mar 2021 Kasese, Uganda
Some of the boats that were impounded by the Marine force on Lake Edward

Some of the boats that were impounded by the Marine force on Lake Edward

Lt Col Dick Kirya Kaija, the commander in Charge of the Fisheries Protection Unit-FPU told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Friday that the operations were prompted by complaints from the public on the invasion of Congolese fishermen on the Ugandan waters.

 

