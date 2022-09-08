Godfrey Eyoku
Security Forces in Karamoja Recover 25,783 Stolen Cows in A Year

8 Sep 2022, 10:52 Comments 131 Views Karamoja, Uganda Crime Security Report
Some of the stolen livestock recovered by security forces

Some of the stolen livestock recovered by security forces

In short
The security forces estimated that about 42,000 cows were stolen between the month of July 2021 up to date and security managed to recover 25,783 cows since the Usalama Kwa Yote operations commenced.

 

