Security Forces in Karamoja Step Up Action Against Charcoal Burning

6 Jan 2023, 08:32 Comments 50 Views Karamoja, Uganda Security Environment Report
Some bags of charcoal impounded and detained at Amudat district head quarters.

Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe, the UPDF 3rd Division Commander says they have launched operations against people who are burning charcoal in the bushes in order to frustrate their plans for the warriors to raid people’s livestock.

 

