Security Forces in Karamoja Step Up Action Against Charcoal Burning

In short
Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe, the UPDF 3rd Division Commander says they have launched operations against people who are burning charcoal in the bushes in order to frustrate their plans for the warriors to raid people’s livestock.
Security Forces in Karamoja Step Up Action Against Charcoal Burning6 Jan 2023, 08:32 Comments 50 Views Karamoja, Uganda Security Environment Report
Tagged with: Suspected Cattle Rustlers curbing cattle theft karamoja sub region security forces bans charcoal burning
Mentioned: Joint security forces and the local leader
