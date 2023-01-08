Godfrey Eyoku
Security Forces in Nakapiripirit Mount Search for Dead Pastoralists

Nakapiripirit District, Uganda Crime Security Report
Police officers during their operations

It's alleged that on the 6th of January 2023, the suspected Pokot pastoralists from Amudat district grazing in Nakapiripirit killed four unknown Pian pastoralists and dumped their bodies in the game reserves. Micheal Longole, the Mt Moroto regional police spokesperson told URN that a team of officers have been sent into the Pian Upe game reserve to search for the alleged dead bodies.

 

