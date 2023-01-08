Security Forces in Nakapiripirit Mount Search for Dead Pastoralists

In short
It's alleged that on the 6th of January 2023, the suspected Pokot pastoralists from Amudat district grazing in Nakapiripirit killed four unknown Pian pastoralists and dumped their bodies in the game reserves. Micheal Longole, the Mt Moroto regional police spokesperson told URN that a team of officers have been sent into the Pian Upe game reserve to search for the alleged dead bodies.
Security Forces in Nakapiripirit Mount Search for Dead Pastoralists8 Jan 2023 Nakapiripirit District, Uganda
In short
