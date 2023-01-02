In short
Brig Gen Felix Busizoori, the UPDF 3rd Division Deputy Commander says that they received information from the concerned community that their area leaders have extorted money to the tune of 2 million Shillings to secure the release of the suspected criminals. He adds that they are taking the matter seriously because the practice is a threat to peace in the region.
Security Forces Investigates Karamoja Leaders over Extortion
2 Jan 2023
