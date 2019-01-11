Security Guard Arrested for Killing Kyengera Mechanic

In short
It is alleged that Okwir, who was on guard duty at a Pepsi-Cola Depot in Kyengera, Wakiso district, shot and killed a mechanic identified as Abubakar Kinene, after an argument on Monday, January 7, 2019.
Security Guard Arrested for Killing Kyengera Mechanic11 Jan 2019, 16:39 Comments 181 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire
