Mugisha James
Security Guard Brutally Murdered in Kireka

22 Sep 2022, 15:18 Comments 144 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Breaking news
Homicide Police officers removing the deceased's body at the crime of scene

In short
Kasim Katumba, the Kireka-Narya parish Defense Secretary, says that the assailants clobbered the deceased with a hammer and hacked him with machetes before they dumped his body near his home at around 2:00 am and made off with the victim's motorbike.

 

