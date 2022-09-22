In short
Kasim Katumba, the Kireka-Narya parish Defense Secretary, says that the assailants clobbered the deceased with a hammer and hacked him with machetes before they dumped his body near his home at around 2:00 am and made off with the victim's motorbike.
Security Guard Brutally Murdered in Kireka
