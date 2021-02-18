Okello Emmanuel
Security Guard Disappears with Gun in Hoima

18 Feb 2021, 13:30 Comments 135 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson confirmed the disappearance of the security guard to URN. Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short
The suspect is Innocent Okot attached to Saracen Security Company Limited Hoima branch. He disappeared with the company gun registration number SAR 12116651/06277, with five rounds of ammunition.

 

